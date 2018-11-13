Loyal Listener Of The Day: Adam Lorenz Of Oak Lawn

XRT has been a huge part of Adam's life having been turned on to the station by his sister in middle school. His family was introduced to Dave Matthews Band around this time and fell in love with them having seen them in concert around 10 times. He loves the variety of XRT and is always discovering new songs and artists.

His favorite bands include Dave Matthews Band, Pearl Jam, Weezer, Elvis Costello, Magic Giant, The Lone Bellow, Billy Joel, Buddy Guy, and Bleachers. His top concerts include seeing Buddy Guy open for Dave Matthews Band at Soldier Field, Billy Joel at Allstate Arena in 1998, and seeing Bishop Briggs opening for Bleachers at the Riviera last year.

Outside of going to concerts and listening to music, Adam's likes to bowl and run the soundboard at church.

Adam Lorenz is our XRT Loyal Listener of the Day for Tuesday, November 13, 2018!

