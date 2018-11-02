Loyal Listener Of The Day: Dan McCormick Of Aurora

Dan has been listening to XRT for 38 years. He had his first date with his wife at an XRT Holiday Concert to see John Hiatt at the Riviera. He also took his daughter to her first concert when she was one at Ravinia to see Buddy Guy where they also met Terri Hemmert.

He says the best thing about XRT is getting to hear new and old songs that no other station in Chicago will play. There's been several cool bands that Dan has found through XRT, but his recent favorite is The Record Company.

His first album was Dreamboat Annie by Heart and his first concert was in 1977 when he saw Heart at the International Amphitheatre. His favorite bands include John Hiatt, Van Morrison, Buddy Guy, Sonny Landreth, The Revivalists, Mavis Staples, and Tedeschi Trucks Band. Dan is also an avid Cubs fan and vinyl lover.

93XRT salutes Dan McCormick of Aurora as our Loyal Listener of the Day for Friday, November 2nd, 2018. Thanks for listening Dan!

