Loyal Listener Of The Day: Dylan Farmer Of Chicago

XRT runs in Dylan's family. His father was a long time listener and turned Dylan on to the station. Now, his son and daughter are listeners too along with his wife.

He first started listening to XRT in 1985 and loves listening to Lin Brehmer and The Regular Guy.

His favorite bands include the Grateful Dead, The Clash, and Violent Femmes. The top concerts he's seen include Pink Floyd in 1988 at the Rosemont Horizon, Bruce Springsteen's Tunnel of Love tour (his first show), and the Grateful Dead at Soldier Field.

Outside of going to concerts, Dylan is a huge Cubs fan and loves to watch Ireland's rugby team.

Dylan Farmer is our XRT Loyal Listener of the Day for Wednesday, November 14, 2018!

