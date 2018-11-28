Loyal Listener Of The Day: James Wright Of Berkeley

James is a big XRT fan calling it the best radio station in America!

He's been listening to XRT since 1977 and his favorite bands he's discovered on the station are Morphine and Widespread Panic. The first concert he ever saw was Elvis Costello at the Aragon Ballroom when he was in 7th grade.

Outside of listening to music, James is volunteers at food banks, his church, and with veterans groups.

James Wright is our XRT Loyal Listener of the Day for Wednesday, November 28, 2018!

