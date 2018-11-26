Loyal Listener Of The Day: Jana Ronayne Of Glenview

Jana has been listening to XRT for as long as she can remember. She loves listening to The Big Beat to discover new music and likes to turn her friends on to the artists she hears on the show.

XRT has introduced her to many great bands like Spoon, Foster The People, Portugal. The Man, and Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats. Her favorite band of all time is The Police and they are also one of the best concerts she's ever seen back in 1986 at the Rosemont Horizon.

Outside of listening to music, Jana is an avid Bulls fan.

Jana Ronayne is our XRT Loyal Listener of the Day for Tuesday, November 27, 2018!

Enter here for your chance to be our next Loyal Listener of the Day