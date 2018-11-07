Loyal Listener Of The Day: Jim Grant From Buffalo Grove

Jim’s been listening to XRT for 35 years, pretty much since he graduated high school and loves Mark Knopfler, Avett Brothers, Old 97s, and more…many of which he counts among his favorite concerts. Of course, seeing the Boss in concert was also a highlight for Jim.

He never misses Lin’s Bin and tries to be running errands in the car during Saturday Morning Flashback so he can catch the deep cuts and nostalgia. Jim is a Chicago Sports fan, listing the Cubs, Hawks and Bears as his favorites and says he cheers for the White Sox too! Old 97’s and Greta Van Fleet are among the coolest bands XRT has turned him onto.

Jim is an executive with a health care company and spends a lot time traveling to Cleveland which allowed him to see two of the 2016 Cubs World Series games.

Jim Grant is our XRT Loyal Listener of the Day for November 7, 2018. Thanks for listening Jim!