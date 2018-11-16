Loyal Listener Of The Day: Jim Rheingruber Of Arlington Heights

Jim has been with XRT since the very beginning in 1972.

He loves listening to the XRT Morning Show and the Regular Guy and credits XRT with shaping the musical tastes of his kids.

His favorite bands include Jethro Tull, Led Zeppelin, The Who, Rolling Stones, The Beatles, Joe Bonamassa, Emerson, Lake & Palmer, and Yes. The best concerts he's seen are Santana at Poplar Creek, Emerson, Lake & Palmer in 1973, and Jethro Tull on their Thick as a Brick tour.

Jim Rheingruber is our XRT Loyal Listener of the Day for Friday, November 16, 2018!

