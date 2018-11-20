Loyal Listener Of The Day: Joe Booker Of Chicago

Joe began listening to XRT wehen he was in high school and loves the new music he discovers on the station.

His favorite artist is Bruce Springsteen and is one of the best concerts he's seen as well. Other top shows include The Avett Brothers and Jason Isbell.

Outside of listening to music, Joe is an avid Cubs, Bears, and Blackhawks fan.

Joe Booker is our XRT Loyal Listener of the Day for Tuesday, November 20, 2018!

