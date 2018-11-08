Loyal Listener Of The Day: Joe Keeley Of Woodstock

Joe loves hearing new music on XRT and catching great artists not heard anywhere else in town.

From The Ramones, Poi Dog Pondering, Wilco, The Replacements, Steve Earle, John Hiatt, Roxy Music, The BoDeans, and The Clash, XRT has turned Joe on to many great artists. He's seen Bruce Springsteen about 40 times and his first concert was seeing Ray Charles & The Raelettes in the Courtyard of Woodfield Mall.

Joe's dream is to take Lin to Yankee Stadium where they can catch the Yankees hosting the Cubs in the 2019 World Series.

Joseph Keeley is our XRT Loyal Listener of the Day for Friday, November 9, 2018!

