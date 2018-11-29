Loyal Listener Of The Day: Kathy McDonough Of Highland Park

Kathy has been listening to XRT since 1992 and loves catching Lin's Bin.

Her favorite artists include U2, David Gray, Pete Yorn, The Avett Brothers, Seven Day Run, Coldplay, and many more. She's originally from Montana and caught her first concert in Missoula seeing the Counting Crows and Cracker in the early 1990's.

Outside of listening to music, Kathy enjoys skiing, running, tennis, and any outdoor activity.

Kathy McDonough is our XRT Loyal Listener of the Day for Thursday, November 29, 2018!

Enter here for your chance to be our next Loyal Listener of the Day