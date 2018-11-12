Loyal Listener Of The Day: Kim Kopija Of Plainfield

Kim listens to XRT daily and has been doing so for 30 years. She loves the Regular Guy & Lin's Bin and also loves that Terri spells her name with an 'I' because her sister does too.

Her favorite bands include Tom Petty, Counting Crows, Elvis Costello, Nathaniel Rateliff, Portugal. The Man, and Steely Dan. Her top concerts include seeing R.E.M. in the late 80's, Countring Crows, Violent Femmes, and Del Amitri in the mid 90's.

Kim's hobbies include hand-sewing, creating, and crocheting.

Kim Kopija is our XRT Loyal Listener of the Day for Monday, November 12, 2018!

