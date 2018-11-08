Loyal Listener Of The Day: Linda Fraise Of Grayslake

Linda’s dad listened to XRT all the time so she grew up with the station and has continue listening for the past 20 years.

She loves Led Zeppelin, The Avett Brothers, Pink Floyd, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Foo Fighters, Pearl Jam, Kings of Leon and Wilco. Linda is married and has a Wheaton Terrier named Winston, she works in HR, spends her free time with yoga, golfing and going to live shows. The Avett Bros., Pearl Jam & Foo Fighters are among her favorite concerts. And she loves the Friday Feature on XRT.

Linda Fraise is our XRT Loyal Listener of the Day for Thursday, November 8, 2018!

