Loyal Listener Of The Day: Nancy Skoda Of Chicago

Thanks to her older sisters, Nancy has been listening to XRT since the beginning. XRT is always on in her house and the car with the DJ's becoming like family to her.

Her favorite artists include John Hiatt, Joan Armatrading, David Byrne, and The Band. The best concerts she's seen include Beck at Red Rocks, David Byrne at the Ryman Auditorium, and John Hiatt at Northerly Island.

She loves Saturday Morning Flashback and being introduced to new music. One of the best bands XRT has turned her on to is the Talking Heads. She now never passes up an opportunity to see David Byrne in concert.

Nancy Skoda is our XRT Loyal Listener of the Day for Wednesday, November 21, 2018!

