Loyal Listener Of The Day: Nicole Cleven Of Gilberts

Nicole has been listening to XRT for as long as she can remember! Her parents have always listened to XRT and it's become a family tradition.

Her facorite bands include Fleetwood Mac, Led Zeppelin, Queen, and The Black Keys. The first concert she ever saw was Stevie Nicks, an amazing show. Fleetwood Mac, U2, and No Doubt are among the top concert Nicole's been to.

Nicole Cleven is our XRT Loyal Listener of the Day for Thursday, November 15, 2018!

Enter for your chance to be our next Loyal Listener of the Day