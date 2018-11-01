Loyal Listener Of The Day: Patsy deVuono Of Wilmette

Patsy has been listening to XRT for as long as she can remember. Her sisters listened when she was little and it’s the only station she ever listens to as well as the first thing her kids turn on when they come to town.

She never misses Saturday Morning Flashback and says the best thing about XRT is all the great music—the variety of new and old means there is always something good on. What’s the coolest band XRT turned her onto? She says, one morning while waking up she heard Cage the Elephant on XRT and has been listening to them ever since.

Her first album was Bob Marley, Exodus, her favorite bands are Bob Marley, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Elle King. Her first concert was Bill Quateman at Amazing Grace and her first big show was the Beach Boys. Her favorite concerts, of course, include Bob Marley, as well as Leonard Cohen and Fitz and the Tantrums.

93XRT salutes Patsy deVuono of Wilmette as our Loyal Listener of the Day for Thursday, November 1, 2018. Thanks for listening Patsy!

