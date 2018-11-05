Loyal Listener Of The Day: Rachel Meller Of Chicago

Rachel has been listening to XRT for as long as she can remember with Lin's Bin being a big part of her childhood. Lin would wake up her and her three sisters every morning as her dad would usher them off to school. Rachel says her favorite feature on XRT is Lin's Bin.

Her favorite bands include Bob Marley, Van Morrison, Led Zeppelin, Counting Crows, Dixie Chicks, Sam Cooke, Jason Isbell, and many more. Seeing Jack White in 2014, Phoenix at Lollapalooza, and Marcus King Band at Buddy Guys are some of the top concerts she's seen. Outside of going to concerts, Rachel also likes interior design, reading, and checking out the hottest new restaurants in town.

93XRT salutes Rachel Meller of Chicago as our Loyal Listener of the Day for Monday, November 5th, 2018. Thanks for listening Rachel!

