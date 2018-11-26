Loyal Listener Of The Day: Rob Lyman Of Lombard

Rob has been listening to XRT since 1992 and loves the XRT Morning Show and Saturday Morning Flashback.

Among his favorite groups that XRT has introduced him to include Death Cab For Cutie, The Black Keys, Arcade Fire, Spoon, and St. Vincent. Seeing Roger Waters perform The Wall, Tori Amos, and Nine Inch Nails have been among his concert highlights.

Rob Lyman is our XRT Loyal Listener of the Day for Monday, November 26, 2018!

