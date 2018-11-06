Loyal Listener Of The Day: Ryan Gleason Of Beverly

Today’s XRT Loyal Listener of the Day is Ryan Gleason of Beverly.

Ryan works in construction rehabbing houses. He’s been listening to XRT since he was 3 years old. He loves the Grateful Dead, Rolling Stones, Tom Petty, Phish and many more artists. Of course his favorite concerts include his favorite artists including the Grateful Dead 50th Anniversary at Soldier Field.

Listening to the XRT Morning Show and Marty Lennartz are two of his favorite things about XRT and in his free time he enjoys camping, hiking, music, traveling, movies, and more.

Ryan Gleason is our XRT Listener of the Day for November 6, 2018! Thanks for being part of 93XRT, Ryan!