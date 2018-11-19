Loyal Listener Of The Day: Sanah Krech Of Palatine

Sanah has been listening to XRT since she was 12 years old. Her favorite shows on XRT include Saturday Morning Flashback and the Friday Feature.

R.E.M., Depeche Mode, George Michael, Bruce Springsteen, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, The Killers, and Florence & The Machine are among her favorite bands. The top concerts include Depeche Mode's Violator Tour, Kings Of Leon's Walls Tour, and George Michael's Faith Tour.

Outside of listening to XRT Sanah enjoys going to the farmer's market with her two pups, soccer, and the Blackhawks.

Sanah Krech is our XRT Loyal Listener of the Day for Monday, November 19, 2018!

