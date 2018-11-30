Loyal Listener Of The Day: Stephen Sullivan Of Chicago

Stephen has been listening to XRT for 25 years. He loves the variety of artists he hears on XRT and cites The Record Company and Kurt Vile as the coolest bands he's discovered on XRT.

His favorite artists include Pink Floyd, Bruce Springsteen, and Talking Heads. Seeing Bruce Springsteen, Alice Cooper, and Neil Young are among his top concert highlights.

Outside of going to concerts, Stephen loves to ride his bike.

Stephen Sullivan is the XRT Loyal Listener of the Day for Friday, November 30, 2018!