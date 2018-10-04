Watch Hozier and Mavis Staples Together in The Studio

When Hozier was in Chicago recently to perform on XRT's Blue Cross Blue Shield performance stage, he talked about his incredibly moving song "Nina Cried Power" that features vocals from the great Mavis Staples. A longtime admirer of Mavis, the Irish singer songwriter talked about how once the song came to friuition, it became important to him, to get her involved. So, he came to Chicago and met Mavis for the first time at CRC Studios. She was into doing the song and recorded her vocals in one day. Hozier then went back home and used her vocals for the record.. But, recently Mavis travelled to Dublin herself to actually sing the song with Hozier at The Windmill Studios. You've heard the collaboration on XRT, now watch it performed live in the studio.

Video of Nina Cried Power (feat. Mavis Staples) - Live From Windmill Lane, Dublin