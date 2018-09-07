Jack White, White Sox and Wayward Pitches
Tune in for episode two of Hey, Who Left The Mic On?
September 7, 2018
Lin Brehmer and Marty Lennartz take you behind the scenes at Lolla, reminisce about Comiskey Park and look forward to what’s next on Who Left The Mic On? Episode 2.
