Jack White, White Sox and Wayward Pitches

Tune in for episode two of Hey, Who Left The Mic On?

September 7, 2018
Marty Lennartz
Features

Lin Brehmer and Marty Lennartz take you behind the scenes at Lolla, reminisce about Comiskey Park and look forward to what’s next on Who Left The Mic On? Episode 2.

Jack White
Chicago White Sox
Comiskey Park