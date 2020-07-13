Marty Lennartz Reflects on Seth Mason's Passing

Yesterday we heard the extremely sad news that Seth Mason, one of the founders of WXRT and the man who along with Danny Lee brought sports talk radio to Chicago with 670 the Score has died after suffering from pancreatic cancer. Seth was 71.

In 1972, Seth, and a group of late 60s progressive radio colleagues, brought a vision and a desire to present a radio station that would be unlike any other on the Chicago radio dial.

This “experiment”, was launched in 1972 from a little brick building with a giant tower on Chicago’s northwest side. Broadcasting from midnight to 6am the station slowly but surely was embraced by Chicago Music lovers for its eclectic mix of progressive rock, blues, jazz, folk and yes, even classical music at times. They called it Chicago’s Fine Rock Station. That progressive vision and the ideals set forth from the beginning are firmly in the DNA of everyone who has ever worked at the station, both behind the scenes and certainly on the air. The music evolves and the times change, but what you’re hearing on your radio right now descends from that crazy idea, a long time ago.

Seth remained at XRT as General Manager until retiring from radio in 1995, at which time he became a soccer coach. I saw that potential in Seth early on, when he would always give me bowling tips on how to control my left handed hook at XRT Rock n Bowl events.

Today we mourn the loss, but celebrate the legacy that is still heard everyday across the Chicago radio airwaves.