Strand Of Oaks Returns With Help From Friends

Timothy Showalter of Strand Of Oaks, is one of the warmest and most likable people I've had the pleasure to meet and get to know over the past few years. He's always been very open about his highs and lows and his highly confessional songs reflect that willingness to put himself in his art. It was concerning to hear that he recently was going through some lows, suffering from a bout with depression. It was no surprize that during this time, some of his friends decided to help. With breaks in their schedule, My Morning Jacket's Carl Broemel, Bo Koster, Tom Blankenship and Patrick Hallahan stepped in and brought Tim to Louisville to make the next Strand Of Oaks album, the forthcoming "Eraserland". The album also features Jason Isbell and is due March 22 via Secretly Canadian. Today the lead single, "Wierd Ways", was released with a video that gives us a glimpse of what it looked like in the studio for the recording. Strand of Oaks also announced a spring tour that includes a stop at Lincoln Hall, May 3.

Video of Strand of Oaks - Weird Ways