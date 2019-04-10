When Led Zeppelin Landed In My Bedroom

Let's go back to 1969...

April 10, 2019
Marty Lennartz
Categories: 
Features

In 1969, the Zeppelin landed in my bedroom. Who knew that 50 years later my job would be playing those same records professionally.

If I’d known that, I would’ve been able to defend why I was playing them at maximum volume to Mom. Join us for this week’s XRT Friday Feature: The Music of Led Zeppelin.

Tags: 
Led Zeppelin
Friday Feature