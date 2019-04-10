When Led Zeppelin Landed In My Bedroom
Let's go back to 1969...
April 10, 2019
In 1969, the Zeppelin landed in my bedroom. Who knew that 50 years later my job would be playing those same records professionally.
If I’d known that, I would’ve been able to defend why I was playing them at maximum volume to Mom. Join us for this week’s XRT Friday Feature: The Music of Led Zeppelin.
