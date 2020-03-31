10 Relaxing Songs To Put Your Mind At Ease

The 24/7 news cycle and easy access to social media makes it easier than ever to stay informed. It can also be overwhelming and cause stress levels to rise.

As uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus remains, it's more important than ever to check on your mental health. Take stock of how your friends, family, and neighbors are doing too.

During these stressful times, it's important to remember that music plays an important role in boosting your mental well-being.

If anxiety is getting a hold of you, here's ten songs to put on that will help you relax and put your mind at ease.

Bobby McFerrin - Don't Worry Be Happy

Air - La Femme d'Argent

The Paragons - The Tide Is High

Jack Johnson - Banana Pancakes

Tycho - A Walk

Enya - Orinoco Flow

John Coltrane - Blue Train

Sister Rosetta Tharpe - Didn't It Rain?

Pink Floyd - Us And Them

Kraftwerk - Neon Lights