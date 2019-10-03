The 5 Worst Horror Movies That You'll Love To Stream Now

Let's clear something up from the get go. The term "worst movies" are meant to be endearing here. If the movie was actually terrible, it wouldn't be worth your time to watch it.

Clickbaity? Sure, if you want to view it that way. These films weren't critically acclaimed when they were released nor did they take home Academy Awards as masterpieces. However, that's the point of them. These movies are HIGHLY entertaining and provide excellent viewing options during the Halloween season.

If you're in the market for horror movies that don't take themselves too seriously to stream this holiday season, here are five excellent options.

Evil Dead

Video of Evil Dead II Laughter Scene

The Evil Dead series is more than a cult classic. It is THE premier horror comedy movie. Whether you're watching the original, Evil Dead 2, or the third movie, Army of Darkenss, they're all fantastic options to watch this Halloween.

Stream On: Hulu

Pumpkinhead

Video of Pumpkinhead Official Trailer #1 - Lance Henriksen Movie (1988) HD

I have a soft spot for this film as it was my first foray into the world of weird horror movies. The film wasn't a financial success with a budget of $3.5 million and ended up bringing home $4.4 million at the box office. There were three other films in the series, but the first is a tried and true cult horror classic.

Stream On: Hulu

Leprechaun

Video of 13 Absurd Scenes From the Leprechaun Movies

Where to even start with this one? Leprechaun is CLASSIC! There's eight films in the series with each film revolving around a basic concept. Having the Leprechaun find his pot of gold by any means necessary. The movie is highly quotable by the way.

Stream On: Hulu, Amazon

Dead Alive

Video of Dead Alive (1992) Official Trailer #1 - Peter Jackson Movie

It may shock you to find out acclaimed director Peter Jackson was behind this movie. It's so outrageous that it's hard to fathom the Lord of the Rings director would have this film in his portfolio. Nevertheless, Jackson can take credit for this entertaining film. Warning, it is extremely gory.

Stream On: Amazon

Fido

Video of Fido (2006) Official Trailer #1 - Zombie Comedy Movie HD

You know any movie whose trailer starts off with "Good afternoon boys and girls. So, how many of you have ever had to kill a zombie?" is going to be a good one. The Canadian zombie comedy puts you in a world where zombies serve as task servants. It's well worth your time to check it out.

Stream On: Amazon