The 5 Worst Horror Movies That You'll Love To Stream Now
Let's clear something up from the get go. The term "worst movies" are meant to be endearing here. If the movie was actually terrible, it wouldn't be worth your time to watch it.
Clickbaity? Sure, if you want to view it that way. These films weren't critically acclaimed when they were released nor did they take home Academy Awards as masterpieces. However, that's the point of them. These movies are HIGHLY entertaining and provide excellent viewing options during the Halloween season.
If you're in the market for horror movies that don't take themselves too seriously to stream this holiday season, here are five excellent options.
Evil Dead
The Evil Dead series is more than a cult classic. It is THE premier horror comedy movie. Whether you're watching the original, Evil Dead 2, or the third movie, Army of Darkenss, they're all fantastic options to watch this Halloween.
Stream On: Hulu
Pumpkinhead
I have a soft spot for this film as it was my first foray into the world of weird horror movies. The film wasn't a financial success with a budget of $3.5 million and ended up bringing home $4.4 million at the box office. There were three other films in the series, but the first is a tried and true cult horror classic.
Stream On: Hulu
Leprechaun
Where to even start with this one? Leprechaun is CLASSIC! There's eight films in the series with each film revolving around a basic concept. Having the Leprechaun find his pot of gold by any means necessary. The movie is highly quotable by the way.
Stream On: Hulu, Amazon
Dead Alive
It may shock you to find out acclaimed director Peter Jackson was behind this movie. It's so outrageous that it's hard to fathom the Lord of the Rings director would have this film in his portfolio. Nevertheless, Jackson can take credit for this entertaining film. Warning, it is extremely gory.
Stream On: Amazon
Fido
You know any movie whose trailer starts off with "Good afternoon boys and girls. So, how many of you have ever had to kill a zombie?" is going to be a good one. The Canadian zombie comedy puts you in a world where zombies serve as task servants. It's well worth your time to check it out.
Stream On: Amazon