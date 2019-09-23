7 Fantastic Bruce Springsteen Live Performances
Chronicling some of the best live performances from The Boss.
Bruce Springsteen is one of the best live performers in music consistently delivering standout concerts that go on for hours at a time with well over 30 songs played at each show. No two shows are ever the same and Springsteen does an incredible job of appeasing fans with his setlist. From favorites to rarities, you never know what you'll get in a Springsteen setlist.
As The Boss celebrates his 70th birthday on September 23rd, we took on the dubious task of creating a list of his best live material. Now, this will surely stir up debate and we'll never come to a complete consensus on the best list. However, any excuse to send us down a YouTube rabbithole of Bruce Springsteen live footage is a good reason for doing so!
7 Of The Best Bruce Springsteen Live Performances
"Jungleland" Live In New York City
"Prove It All Night" Live In Phoenix 1978
"Thunder Road" Live In Houston 1978
Full Concert - Capitol Theatre 9/20/1978
"Racing In The Street" Live At The Paramount Theatre 2009
"The Ghost of Tom Joad" With Tom Morello
"Out In The Street" Live In New York City