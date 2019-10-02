Halloween season is here and if you're struggling to come up with costume ideas, we've got some suggestions.

Musicians have been a source of inspiration for years with iconic looks and outfits that have been written into our cultural fabric. Halloween gives us a time to dress up as our favorite superstars.

While there are plenty of different options to choose from, we've outlined 7 musicians whose style and look will make for a great Halloween outfit.

Prince

It doesn't need to be the exact outfit in the photo above, but you need to get creative. Prince had incredible style that matched his incredible guitar playing. Check out his legendary performance at the Rock & Roll Induction Hall of Fame ceremony in 2004 if you need proof. Incorporating purple is a safe bet. However you decide to dress, make sure to party like it's 1999!

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Daft Punk

If your not the do it yourself type, you can always purchase one online. This helmet from Amazon will cost you $120.

(Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images)

Lady Gaga's Meat Dress

OK, this may not be the most sanitary outfit idea, but it'll surely get some attention. Also, shower after this. I can't stress that enough.

DEVO

This costume takes the cake for most cost-efficient and unique. Grab a brightly colored jumpsuit, use some black electric tape for the lettering, and grab a plastic hat. Voila, you're now in DEVO! If you want an authentic DEVO dome, you can purchase one on their website for $32.

Featured photo at https://t.co/Dll8vJC68g: DEVO backstage in Brooklyn, NY 2008. Photography by Andrew Boyle. https://t.co/vrvhZT0qwU pic.twitter.com/lfNj3rnKE3 — DEVO (@DEVO) January 9, 2018

ZZ Top

Grab yourself a fedora, black jacket, black denim pants, black sunglasses, and a big ol' beard and boom! You've got yourself a ZZ Top costume. Plus, you can purchase ZZ Top beards online. What a world we live in!

Ian Gavan / Staff

Billie Eilish

Bille Eilish has quite the fashion sense revolving around baggy clothes, prominent jewelry, and a 90's aesthetic. Her meteoric rise in popularity will surely see many replicating her style this Halloween, especially after Billie's gravity defying SNL performance. If you want to get in on the action, grab your baggiest clothes (must be funky though, a baggy white shirt won't do), get a funky pair of sunglasses, throw on some oversized jewelry, and dye your hair a bright color.

Here's a great photo that will hopefully spawn inspiration.

(Photo by Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for ASCAP)

Jimi Hendrix

If you're going to go dressed as the greatest guitarist of all time, it'll require meticulous effort. You'll need to get creative, because Hendrix certainly was. Start with the hat. A black fedora wrapped with a purple ribbon. Then, you'll have to move on to the rest of the outfit. A classic late 60's era hippie aesthetic will do. The most important piece is the guitar. While Hendrix played many different guitars, the white Fender Stratocaster was his signature axe. Those can be pretty expensive, so grab yourself a replica in any form. Cardboard cutout, inflatable guitar, etc.

