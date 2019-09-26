UPDATE: Vicky Cornell issued a statement regarding the report of the casting. "This is a spoof IMDb page by trolls and haters who have so much time on their hands to create fake pages- a mockery," she wrote in a tweet.

This is completely fabricated @loudwire please do your research before reporting. This is a spoof IMDb page by trolls and haters who have so much time on their hands to create fake pages- a mockery. I’m sorry to the fans who were misled #fakenews #fakefans #pathetic #seekhelp https://t.co/WHNZqutisC — Vicky Cornell (@vickycornell) September 26, 2019

Like A Stone will chronicle the life of legendary Soundarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell and is scheduled for a 2021 release. Casting an actor to play the gigantic role of Cornell was a daunting task, but the film found their man.

Information about the cast was released on IMDB and features Lauchlin MacDonald playing the role of Chris Cornell. Produced by Brad Pitt, Like A Stone will use archival footage to document Cornell’s life while other parts of the film will feature dramatized events. Playing the role of Vicky Cornell is Drena De Niro, the adoptive daughter of Robert De Niro.

One of the film's writers posted a side-by-side picture of MacDonald and Cornell showing the comparison of the two.

MacDonald had a role in Amazon's hit series Man In The High Castle, but appears to be a future mainstay in rock films with credits in upcoming projects about The Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, and Motley Crue.



