Are The Rolling Stones Teasing A Tour Announcement?

The Rolling Stones wrapped up an eventful 2019 which saw the band take part in a lengthy North American tour. After kicking off the tour in Chicago with a massive career-spanning setlist, you couldn't blame the band for wanting to take some time off to rest.

If their latest postings on social media are any indication, The Stones appear ready to hit the road again.

The band posted a video to their Instagram showing a train rolling along while the band's iconic tongue logo lights up the night sky. With "Brown Sugar" playing in the background, the post simply reads "feeling restless."

Could this be hinting at a potential tour announcement?

Check out their Instagram video and decide for yourself.

Feeling restless A post shared by The Rolling Stones (@therollingstones) on Feb 3, 2020 at 9:00am PST

