Are The Rolling Stones Teasing A Tour Announcement?

February 3, 2020
Marty Rosenbaum
Categories: 
Features

The Rolling Stones wrapped up an eventful 2019 which saw the band take part in a lengthy North American tour. After kicking off the tour in Chicago with a massive career-spanning setlist, you couldn't blame the band for wanting to take some time off to rest.

If their latest postings on social media are any indication, The Stones appear ready to hit the road again.

The band posted a video to their Instagram showing a train rolling along while the band's iconic tongue logo lights up the night sky. With "Brown Sugar" playing in the background, the post simply reads "feeling restless."

Could this be hinting at a potential tour announcement?

Check out their Instagram video and decide for yourself.

Feeling restless

A post shared by The Rolling Stones (@therollingstones) on

 

Related: Rolling Stones Fans Show Us Their Best Mick Jagger Dance Impression

Tags: 
The Rolling Stones
Rolling Stones

Recent Podcast Audio
The Regular Guy Reviews The Gentlemen Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
Lin Brehmer Signs Off From The XRT Morning Show Best Of XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Bad Boys for Life Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
Lin & Marty Talk with Cubs President of Business Ops Crane Kenney Best Of XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Just Mercy Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
Lin & Marty's Conversation with David Bote at Cubs Convention 2020 Best Of XRT
View More Episodes