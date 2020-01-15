Arizona Marijuana Farm Lights Up Sky With Purple Haze

The early morning sky in Snowflake, Arizona was filled with a stunning spectacle recently as light from a nearby medical marijuana farm gave off a purple glow.

No, it wasn't a new powerful strain emanating its strength. Instead, it was all due to the weather that morning.

Cara Smith was on her way to work at the medical marijuana farm and snapped the photo at 6:30 AM. She told CNN it had snowed earlier that morning and was still very foggy and cloudy.

"The purple lights are always there but don't usually light up the sky like this," Smith said.

The farm has 40 acres of greenhouses that use a combination of red and blue lights to assist with plant growth. The low-lying fog cause the UV light to be reflected and spread out across the sky giving us this gorgeous image.

Check out the photo below.

