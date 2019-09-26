The Beatles Release "Here Comes The Sun" Music Video
You read that correctly, a new music video from The Beatles.
Here's something you don't see everyday. A new music video from The Beatles.
Coinciding with the 50th anniversary celebration of Abbey Road (released on 9/26/69 in the UK), The Beatles dropped a brand new music video for their classic "Here Comes The Sun".
The video features a 2019 stereo mix of “Here Comes the Sun” from the Abbey Road 50th anniversary reissue, due out September 27th. The song was remixed by Giles Martin, son of longtime Beatles producer George Martin.
Check out The Beatles new "Here Comes The Sun" video above.