Big Lebowski Spin Off The Jesus Rolls Announces Release Date

The Jesus Rolls, a Big Lebowski spin-off starring John Turturro as Jesus Quintana is set to be released on February 28th according to IMDB.

The film sees Turturro reprising his role as The Dude's bowling nemesis Jesus Quintana and features Petey (Bobby Cannavale) and Marie (Audrey Tautou) joining as the film's main characters.

Back in June, Turturro described the film as "a bit of a racy movie," and revealed " it's basically an exploration of Jesus getting out of jail."

The film also acts as a remake of Bertrand Blier’s 1974 French comedy Going Places (Les Valseuses).

Check out the movie poster below.

We have a poster for #TheBigLebowski spin-off THE JESUS ROLLS, starring #JohnTurturro, #AudreyTautou, #ChristopherWalken, #JonHamm and #SusanSarandon! --



The film will be released in select cinemas on 20 March and on demand on 23 March: we’ll keep you posted! --#TheJesusRolls pic.twitter.com/UGbMI7pwtF — Loud and Clear | Reviews (@loudandclearnet) January 29, 2020

