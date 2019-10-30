Bill Murray Applied For A Job At An Airport P.F. Chang's

At this point, nothing Bill Murray does should surprise us. However, his latest news surely contradicts that sentiment.

According to CNN, Murray was a guest on Amy Schumer's podcast 3 Girls 1 Keith and revealed his desire to work at P.F. Chang's.

"I did fill out an application at P.F. Chang's at the Atlanta airport, because I think that's one of the great places," he said.

After Schumer asked what job he wants to do, Murray replied, "It looks like the best time."

Murray didn't have to wait long to find out whether or not he got the gig as the restaurant chain extended him an offer via Twitter.

Whether or not Murray accepts the job remains to be seen.

Murray also revealed his favorite show to watch at home is Family Feud.

"I'm going to give you my little secret -- I record it. I can come home and I have recorded 61 episodes of Family Feud, because it's on all day long," Murray said.

"It's on all day long and by law it has to be on all day long. But then, what I do is I take the time to fast forward in each episode all the way to Fast Money. Cause that to me is the excitement part of the show. I skip the early rounds because I don't always respect their tactics."

