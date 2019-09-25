Billy Joel's Music Is Getting Made Into A Television Series

If you've ever listened to Billy Joel's lyrics and thought, "hey I bet they could make a great TV show out of this!" You've got your wish.

MGM Television teamed with Universal Music Publishing Group to create a series based off Joel's music. Called Scenes From an Italian Restaurant, the series will bring Billy Joel's songs to life with episodes based on the lyrics and characters from his songs.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Steve Stark, president of development and production at MGM TV said "this series is going to focus less on Billy’s life and more on the stories inside his catalog of classic songs.”

Characters in the show include the Stranger, the Piano Man, Mamma Leone and Sgt. O'Leary. The show will also have new versions of original Billy Joel songs as his music team rearranges tracks under his supervision.

No network or release date is known as of writing.