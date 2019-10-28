The Black Crowes Tease Potential Reunion

After a report indicating brothers Chris and Rich Robinson have made amends and are planning to reunite The Black Crowes surfaced, momentum has picked up making it seem more of a "when" rather than an "if" the band announces their comeback.

Today, the band updated their website, Facebook page, Twitter, and Instagram accounts all with the same logo.

Nothing but the logo was present on all the outlets lending a sense of mystery to the whole thing.

The potential reunion comes on the heel of the band's legendary album Shake Your Money Maker. No word yet on whether or not the reunion is official, or which band members would participate, but something is up with The Black Crowes.

