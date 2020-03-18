Bonnaroo Reschedules Festival To Late September

Bonnaroo has become the latest festival to push back their event as it will now take place from September 24-27.

The festival made the announcement this morning telling fans on their website,

"Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will be rescheduled to take place September 24-27, 2020 out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff and our community.

All current tickets and onsite accommodations (camping, tent rentals, RV, etc.) will be honored for the new weekend. Fans with off-site accommodations and shuttles purchased through the festival will be contacted directly with updates."

Artists scheduled to appear at the festival include Tool, Lizzo, Tame Impala, Miley Cyrus, Flume, Lana Del Rey, Oysterhead, Vampire Weekend, Leon Bridges, Grace Potter, Caamp, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Tenacious D, Dermot Kennedy, The Marcus King Band, Primus, Brittany Howard, The 1975, Devon Gilfillian, Mt. Joy, and many more.

Bonnaroo will be rescheduled to Sept 24-27, 2020. Updates to come. Can’t wait to see you on The Farm! Visit https://t.co/L0pxsjUS50 for more info. pic.twitter.com/FhWUXnwOH9 — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) March 18, 2020

