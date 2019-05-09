Brandi Carlile Celebrates Moms With "The Mother" Video

Brandi Carlile is celebrating Mother's Day with the release of the music video for her song "The Mother" from her Grammy nominated album By The Way, I Forgive You.

You can catch Carlile in Chicago when she performs at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island on June 29th. Be sure to listen to XRT all weekend long on your radio or on the RADIO.COM app where we'll be passing out tickets to her show!

 

