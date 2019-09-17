Brandi Carlile Welcomes Mavis Staples & The Highwomen On Stage

It was a star-studded affair at Madison Square Garden this weekend as Brandi Carlile welcomed her bandmates Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby from The Highwomen and Mavis Staples to the stage.

Related: Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, Maren Morris, And Natalie Hemby Supergroup The Highwomen Release First Single

The Highwomen's self-titled debut album was released on September 6 and Carlile showcased three songs from the record alongside Shires & Hemby. Before kicking in to songs from The Highwomen, Carlile welcomed Mavis Staples to the stage for a cover of her father Pops Staples classic "Friendship".

Watch Brandi Carlile, Mavis Staples, Amanda Shires, and Natalie Hemby perform "Friendship" below and Carlile, Shires, and Hemby performing a pair of Highwomen tracks below that.

"Friendship"

Video of Mavis Staples Brandi Carlile Sing Roebuck &quot;Pops&quot; Staples song &quot;Friendship&quot; Live MSG 2019 Tour Show

"Highwomen"