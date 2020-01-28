Feeling a little vindictive this Valentine's Day? The Brookfield Zoo has the perfect opportunity to get back at your ex.

This Valentine's Day, the Brookfield Zoo is offering you the chance to name a cockroach after your ex. For a $15 donation, the zoo is letting you name one Madagascar hissing cockroach inside the Hamill Family Play Zoo.

Aside from knowing the fact a cockroach named after your ex exists in the world, the zoo will also provide a certificate of naming making the cockroaches naming official. Additionally, Brookfield Zoo will include the first name of the cockroach on their Cockroach Naming Board inside the Hamill Family Play Zoo.

For all the times they may have wronged you, this presents an excellent opportunity for those looking to get back at their ex.

Those cringing at the cynical vibe of this promotion will be happy to know the Brookfield Zoo is offering the opportunity for you to name a cockroach after a friend or loved one. You'll also receive a certificate of naming, but one that has a much different tone than the one received for naming a cockroach after an ex. Be sure to specify your relationship beforehand!

Get more information about the program here.