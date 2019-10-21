Check Out This Insane View Of Chicago Skyscrapers Peaking Through The Clouds

October 21, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum
A view of Chicago's skyline from the Adler Planetarium overlooking Lake Michigan.

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Yesterday's Bears game may be one fans want to quickly forget, but a shot provided by Fox's camera crew showed off an incredible sight in downtown Chicago.

With clouds lying low overhead, Fox cameras captured a shot of Chicago's tallest skyscrapers barely peeking through the clouds. The Sears Tower (ok, Willis Tower), Aon Center, Trump Tower, John Hancock, and one other building to the East of the Aon and John Hancock are all visible above the cloud line.

Here's a few photos of the incredible view.

And here's video from the broadcast.

It's a truly breathtaking scene that offers a rare look at Chicago's tallest buildings.

