Yesterday's Bears game may be one fans want to quickly forget, but a shot provided by Fox's camera crew showed off an incredible sight in downtown Chicago.

With clouds lying low overhead, Fox cameras captured a shot of Chicago's tallest skyscrapers barely peeking through the clouds. The Sears Tower (ok, Willis Tower), Aon Center, Trump Tower, John Hancock, and one other building to the East of the Aon and John Hancock are all visible above the cloud line.

Here's a few photos of the incredible view.

Chicago skyline as of a few minutes ago... thank you Marine Layer pic.twitter.com/zu4Gugx2OZ — Jon Vince (@VendbienJon) October 20, 2019

And here's video from the broadcast.

This is one of the coolest things I've ever seen happen with the chicago skyline in my 18 years here... #Bears100 pic.twitter.com/vPXjErjbpE — Kevin Cochran (@thekevincochran) October 20, 2019

It's a truly breathtaking scene that offers a rare look at Chicago's tallest buildings.

