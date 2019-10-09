Chicago AirBNB Room Is A Beatles Fanatic's Dream

October 9, 2019
Beatles fans looking to live the life of the Fab Four will be able to experience the next best thing when they book this room from AirBNB!

A Logan Square AirBNB is offering a Beatles-themed rook appropriately called "AirBnBEATLES II : The Abbey Road Executive Suite." The listing says it's "great for couples, creative artists, touring musicians & traveling Wilburys."

The room is located in a coach house and has numerous pieces of Beatles artwork, memorabilia, DVD's, and more. The host has an affinity for The Beatles writes "the best experiences I've had in life are ones which involve the music and culture of The Beatles, and the people who love them."

Check out photos of the room in the link above. 

 

