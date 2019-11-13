Chicago Blackhawks Goal Song Named Best In NHL

November 13, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features

The familiar "duh duh duh da da da duh nuh nuh nuh nuh" either brings about joy or scorn. That all depends whether or not your a fan of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Those lyrics come from The Fratellis song "Chelsea Dagger" with the tune playing after every Blackhawks goal. The Hawks have been using the song ever since the 2008-09 season and non-Hawks fans may get irritated when they hear it as it serves as a reminder their team just gave up a goal?

How do the players feel about it? They love it.

The NHL polled players on the best goal song in the league and Chicago came out far ahead getting 18 total votes. The next closest teams were the Nashville Predators and the Las Vegas Golden Knights with five votes a piece.

Do the @nhlblackhawks have the best goal song in the League? The players say yes.

A post shared by NHL (@nhl) on

Listen to "Chelsea Dagger" below.

Tags: 
Chicago Blackhawks
The Fratellis

Recent Podcast Audio
The Mystique And Intrigue Of Halloween Concerts Inside The Archives
The Regular Guy Reviews Ad Astra Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Hustlers Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews IT: Chapter 2 Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Ready or Not Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Where'd You Go, Bernadette Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes