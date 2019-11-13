Chicago Blackhawks Goal Song Named Best In NHL

The familiar "duh duh duh da da da duh nuh nuh nuh nuh" either brings about joy or scorn. That all depends whether or not your a fan of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Those lyrics come from The Fratellis song "Chelsea Dagger" with the tune playing after every Blackhawks goal. The Hawks have been using the song ever since the 2008-09 season and non-Hawks fans may get irritated when they hear it as it serves as a reminder their team just gave up a goal?

How do the players feel about it? They love it.

The NHL polled players on the best goal song in the league and Chicago came out far ahead getting 18 total votes. The next closest teams were the Nashville Predators and the Las Vegas Golden Knights with five votes a piece.

Listen to "Chelsea Dagger" below.