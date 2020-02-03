Chicago Blues Festival Announces 2020 Headliners

The 37th Annual Chicago Blues Festival is set to take place Friday, June 5 - Sunday, June 7 in Millennium Park.

As an internationally renowned festival, Chicago Blues Fest attracts numerous concertgoers to downtown Chicago celebrating the city's rich blues tradition and its contribution to a wide variety of genres.

Tom Marker revealed this year's headliners on Blues Breakers last night and you can find the full breakdown of artists performing on at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion below. The complete schedule will be released later this spring and you can find out more information at the City of Chicago's website.

Friday, June 5

4:30 - 5:30 PM: Marquise Knox

5:45 - 6:45 PM: Nick Moss Band Featuring Dennis Gruenling

7:00 - 7:40 PM: Jimmy Johnson And Billy Branch

7:50 - 9:00 PM: Shemekia Copeland

Saturday, June 6

4:30 - 5:30 PM: Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra Featuring Sugaray Rayford And Terrie Odabi

5:45 - 6:45 PM: Kingfish

7:00 - 7:40 PM: Steve Bell And John Primer

7:50 - 9:00 PM: Candi Staton

Sunday, June 7

4:30 - 5:30 PM: Catherine Russell

5:45 - 6:45 PM: Lil' Ed And The Blues Imperials

7:00 - 7:40 PM: Erwin Helfer And Katherine Davis

7:45 - 9:00 PM: Eric Gales

