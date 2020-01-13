Chicago Museums With Free Admission Days In 2020

The winter doldrums can best be fought by planning a day out at the museum. Chicago is home to many world renowned museums with many offering the opportunity for you to take in all the sights without making a dent in your wallet.

Many Chicago area museums are offering Illinois residents free admission throughout the year.

Take a look below at when your favorite museum will be offering free admission in 2020.

Adler Planetarium

Free general admission for Illinois residents on the following dates. Must present a valid ID with an Illinois address.

January 7-9, 20-22

February 4-6, 11-13, 17-20

March 9-12

April 20-23

May 10-16

June 2, 9, 16

August 22-23, 31

September 1-4

October 12-15

November 11, 17-19

December 4-6

The Art Institute of Chicago

Every Wednesday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. general admission is free for Illinois residents. Chicago teens 18 and under as well as children 14 and under are admitted free. Active-duty military and their families receive free admission to the museum.

Chicago Cultural Center

Admission is always free along with tours.

Chicago History Museum

The Museum is free to Illinois residents every Tuesday* from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.,​ Mondays and Wednesdays in January from 9:30 AM to 4:30 PM. Museum admission is free for Illinois residents on Commemorative Days: Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents’ Day, March 4, and July 4. *Excludes May 12th and Tuesdays in July and August. Illinois resident children 18 and under are admitted free.

DuSable Museum of African American History

The museum offers free admission every Tuesday. Children under 5 get free admission.

Field Museum

Admission is free for Illinois residents on the following dates.

January 15, 20, 22, 29

February 1-29

Illinois Holocaust Museum

Admission is free on the 20th of every month.

Lincoln Park Zoo

Admission is always free.

Museum of Contemporary Art

Illinois residents get free admission every Tuesday. Children 18 and under and MCA members are admitted for free.

Museum of Science and Industry

Admission is free for Illinois residents on the following dates.

January 2020 6-9, 13-16, 20-23, 27-30

February 2020 3-6, 10-13, 18-20, 24-27

National Museum of Mexican Art

Admission is always free.

Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum

The Nature Museum has a suggested donation day for Illinois residents every Thursday in 2020.

Shedd Aquarium

Illinois residents get free admission on the following dates.

January 16-20, 2020

February 3-7, 10-14, 17-21, 24-28, 2020

June 15, 16, 22, 23, 2020