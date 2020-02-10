Chris & Rich Robinson Announce Intimate Acoustic Tour

The Black Crowes made noise late last year when they announced their first tour since 2013 celebrating the 30th anniversary of their debut album Shake Your Money Maker. The tour will see The Black Crowes performing in Chicago when they play the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on August 15, 2020.

Fans that don't want to wait that long to see the Robinson brothers are in for a treat as Chris and Rich Robinson will be embarking on an intimate tour later this month. Dubbed the Brothers Of A Feather Tour, the Robinson brothers will treat audiences to an acoustic evening in smaller clubs.

The duo will bring their tour to Chicago on February 27th when they perform at Lincoln Hall. Tickets for the show go on sale Monday, February 10th at Noon via Lincoln Hall's website.

Be sure to listen to Lin Brehmer all this week from 10 AM - 2:30 PM as he'll be passing out tickets to the show in August and will qualify each winner for a chance at a pair of tickets to the Lincoln Hall show!

