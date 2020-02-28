Watch Chris & Rich Robinson Cover Little Feat's "Willin'" In Chicago

Chris & Rich Robinson brought their Brothers Of A Feather Tour to Lincoln Hall last night giving fans an intimate look at what's to come at their full band Black Crowes show this summer.

The brothers ran through songs from their debut record Shake Your Money Maker alongside hits from other albums.

For their encore performance, the duo treated fans at Lincoln Hall to a cover of the Little Feat classic "Willin'."

Watch footage of the full performance below.

