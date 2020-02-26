Chris and Rich Robinson are in the midst of their Brothers Of A Feather Tour treating fans to an all-acoustic set in intimate venues. Their tour made a stop in Philadelphia this past Friday when the duo played the 400-capacity Foundry at the Fillmore.

The environment was not conducive to the acoustic experience as the Philadelphia Inquirer wrote in a review, "the atmosphere was testy. Twice, Chris asked for quiet from fans who seemed to be expecting a raucous rock and roll show."

Before performing “Wiser Time," Chris Robinson told the crowd,

"It would be nice if we could hear ourselves. So if you could just shut the f*** up a little bit… But that’s cool because it’s like what are we here every f*****g week doing this s***? It’s impossible, it’s impossible sometimes to make music when all you hear is that [points out chatty audience member>. So if you could … we’re not gonna be up here for that long, so if you could show us a little respect, we’re happy to see you. It’s a waste of our time to have to stop to ask other people to be polite while we’re performing."

After performing “Thorn In My Pride” and “Nonfiction," Chris took to the mic again telling the crowd,

"We’re happy to be here but it’s not any fun when we can’t get into it. We can’t get into it when all I can hear is conversations. What’s the point? I really want to know in this day and age of whatever … you’re f*****g grown adults and you paid your money, you should pay attention. It’s one guy with a guitar and me singing. Again, the vibes are so good and everybody’s happy but we have stop because we can’t hear ourselves. Seriously man, get it f*****g together or we can play ‘She Talks To Angels’ and f*** off if you want … which would be very punk rock to do that by the way."

The rest of the show featured minimal banter between songs outside of a dedication to the late Black Crowes keyboardist Ed Harsch. Watch video from the show below.

Setlist (via Setlist.fm)

Jealous Again (The Black Crowes cover)

Twice as Hard (The Black Crowes cover)

Wiser Time (The Black Crowes cover)

Thorn in My Pride (The Black Crowes cover)

Nonfiction (The Black Crowes cover)

Oh Josephine (The Black Crowes cover)

Whoa Mule (The Black Crowes cover)

Hotel Illness (The Black Crowes cover)

Descending (The Black Crowes cover)

Soul Singing (The Black Crowes cover)

She Talks to Angels (The Black Crowes cover)

Remedy (The Black Crowes cover)

Encore:

Boomer's Story (Ry Cooder cover)