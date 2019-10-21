Coldplay To Release New Double Album This November

Coldplay will make their long-awaited return when they release their eighth studio album Everyday Life on November 22nd.

Not only does it mark the band's first record since 2015's A Head Full of Dreams, but Coldplay will be making up for lost time by making it a double album.

According to the BBC, Coldplay revealed the news of a new double album by sending a letter to fans. "For the last 100 years or thereabouts, we have been working on a thing called Everyday Life," the letter said.

The letter continues, “in the classifieds you might write ‘double album for sale, one very careful owner.'”

The letter lines up with a teaser the band put out on Twitter the other day.

Additionally, the first half of the album will be titled Sunrise and while the other half will be called Sunset.

